Sunny, dry weekend will likely lift wildfire threat to high levels

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have sunny skies and warm temperatures! Tonight we will see clear skies and light winds out of the south. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s.

SATURDAY: This weekend is looking BEAUTIFUL! We will have sunny skies and warm temps on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with southerly winds 5-15mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. Winds will be southeast, so it will be cooler around the head of the lake and up the North Shore.

MONDAY: Memorial Day will be beautiful as well! We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with southerly winds.

