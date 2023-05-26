Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic in Michigan construction zone
A road worker has been struck by a vehicle and killed while directing traffic through a construction zone near Lansing
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A road worker was struck by a vehicle and killed while directing traffic through a construction zone near Lansing.
The 70-year-old man was hit about 2 p.m. Thursday in Leroy Township, the Ingham County sheriff's office said.
The man had to be removed from beneath the vehicle and taken to a hospital where he died.
The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. Authorities said the crash was under investigation.