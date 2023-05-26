Nashwauk mining leases headed to Cleveland-Cliffs

NASHWAUK, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Decades of legal disagreements and company failures involving the iron ore mine near Nashwauk is finally over.

City and state leaders expressed excitement Thursday, following the Minnesota Executive Council’s vote to hand Mesabi Metallic’s old mine site mineral leases over to Cleveland Cliffs.

“It was a very successful day I think for the city of Hibbing, city of Chisholm, and the whole Iron Range region,” said Pete Hyduke, the Mayor of Hibbing.

This comes weeks after the Minnesota DNR recommended that happen.

“I think the bottom line is the DNR was outstanding with what they said and what they followed up,” said Mayor Hyduke.

Now, city leaders like Mayor Hyduke, are celebrating the benefits that will come from mining at the Nashwauk site.

“There are many types of funds that come out of the production tax,” said Mayor Hyduke. “It’s for the schools, it’s for the counties, and it’s for the cities.”

Including the solidification of more than 700 union jobs, and 12-hundred spin-off jobs that had been threatened by HibTac’s current site running out of ore in the next couple years.

“This means so many more people can retire from Hibbing Taconite, or at least have the possibility now to retire from Hibbing Taconite,” said Chris Johnson, the President of UWS Local 2705.

Union leaders said Cleveland Cliffs proven track record on the Iron Range will ensure growth for union workers.

“They are the real deal,” said Johnson. “They are going to make this thing go, they’re going to create jobs, they’re going to keep jobs.”

As well as the region.

“We are looking forward to a long life in working with HibTac,” said Mayor Hyduke.

