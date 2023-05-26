Moose Lake/Willow River moves onto Section 7A semifinals

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday it was a bustling day at the Braun Park ballpark for top seeded Moose Lake/Willow River who shutout eight seed North Woods, 10-0 and then went on to shut out five seeded South Ridge 9-0 to earn a spot in the Section 7A semifinals.

