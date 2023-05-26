Missing Bovey man found safe

Bovey man John Ellis found
Bovey man John Ellis found(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOVEY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man reported missing Wednesday has been found safe.

Thursday evening the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced they found 43-year-old John Ellis.

We’re told he is safe, after Ellis was last seen Sunday, leaving his residence and walking through a yard near the 900 block of Trailview Street in Bovey, MN.

The Itasca Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone that assisted in finding him and for sharing the information.

No further information was provided about where she was found or the circumstances of her disappearance.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth business owner, economist react to cannabis legalization
Sean Lakota Perrin
Duluth man charged in gas station armed robbery
Travis Lee Carlson
Duluth landlord charged with setting fire to building he managed

Latest News

MLWR advances to semifinals in Section 7A
Superior moves into Sectionals
Superior Spartans softball team shuts out River Falls to advance to Sectionals
Superior Spartans Softball defeats River Falls
The Armory will receive $4.5 million from State