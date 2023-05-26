Missing Bovey man found safe

BOVEY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man reported missing Wednesday has been found safe.

Thursday evening the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced they found 43-year-old John Ellis.

We’re told he is safe, after Ellis was last seen Sunday, leaving his residence and walking through a yard near the 900 block of Trailview Street in Bovey, MN.

The Itasca Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone that assisted in finding him and for sharing the information.

No further information was provided about where she was found or the circumstances of her disappearance.

