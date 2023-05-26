Memorial Day weekend forecast looking great

Friday: It is a cool start to our Friday once again for some with a frost advisory covering the Iron Range and northern portions of Lake and Cook Counties early this morning. Through the rest of our Friday we will see sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s! Winds will be more out of the southwest 5-10 MPH, so pretty much everyone will be seeing beautiful conditions, but we could still be a hair cooler right on the immediate Lake Superior Shoreline.

Saturday: Saturday features a lot more of the same but most will be a tad warmer. With mostly sunny skies overhead temperatures will climb into the 70s and low 80s across the area. Winds are out of the south southeast between 5-10 MPH. This could keep us a tad cooler by the lake thanks to slight easterly component to the wind.

Sunday: Sunday features more sunshine and mild temperatures. With mostly sunny skies overhead temperatures climb into the 70s and lower 80s. Again, winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH this could again, keep us a hair cooler by the lake.

