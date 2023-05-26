Lifeguards return to Park Point Memorial Day weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Lifeguards will be back monitoring parts of Park Point starting Memorial Day weekend.

According to City of Duluth spokespeople, they’ll be stationed at the Park Point Beach House.

Lifeguards will be on patrol from noon-5 p.m. weekends through June 10.

After that, their schedule will expand to the following hours:

June 10– 30: noon-5 pm daily (No lifeguards June 17)

July 1 – August 27: Monday-Thursday noon-5 pm,

Friday – Sunday 11 am-6 pm

(July 3 - 4 – 11 am-6 pm)

Aug. 27 – September 4: noon-5 pm

Lifeguarding services are funded through Tourism Tax dollars.

The Duluth Fire Department will also continue to support beach safety through managing flags, electronic signs, and emergency response.

