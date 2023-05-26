Lifeguards return to Park Point Memorial Day weekend

Travel & Leisure Magazine ranks Park Point on best beaches list
Travel & Leisure Magazine ranks Park Point on best beaches list(Alex Laitala KBJR 6)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Lifeguards will be back monitoring parts of Park Point starting Memorial Day weekend.

According to City of Duluth spokespeople, they’ll be stationed at the Park Point Beach House.

Lifeguards will be on patrol from noon-5 p.m. weekends through June 10.

After that, their schedule will expand to the following hours:

June 10– 30: noon-5 pm daily (No lifeguards June 17)

July 1 – August 27: Monday-Thursday noon-5 pm,

Friday – Sunday 11 am-6 pm

(July 3 - 4 – 11 am-6 pm)

Aug. 27 – September 4: noon-5 pm

Lifeguarding services are funded through Tourism Tax dollars.

The Duluth Fire Department will also continue to support beach safety through managing flags, electronic signs, and emergency response.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Sean Lakota Perrin
Duluth man charged in gas station armed robbery
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth business owner, economist react to cannabis legalization
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother

Latest News

Bovey, MN
Canisteo Mine Pit overflow worries drop as water level decreases
Saturday will be sunny and warm
Sunny, dry weekend will likely lift wildfire threat to high levels
UNVEILING OF DUAL LANGUAGE SIGNS
Dual-language highway signs unveiled Thursday at the St. Croix Tribal Center
MLWR advances to semifinals in Section 7A