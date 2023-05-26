Glensheen Mansion reveals new exhibit featuring past fashion

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Glensheen Mansion in Duluth dug deep into their closets to reveal a new exhibit on Friday.

The Gibson Girls (& Guys) of Glensheen is now open to the public and allows visitors to view fashion from the past.

Dresses, top hats, wool bathing suits, and more will be on display throughout the mansion.

There will also be jewelry and other personal items featured on the tour that gives insight into historical trends.

Mike Mayou with Glensheen says seeing these pieces provide an additional experience for visitors.

“You can imagine yourself in some of these pieces and how it would feel to be in the era as you walk around the house,” said Mayou.

The Gibson Girls (& Guys) exhibit is a free addition to the regular self-guided tour.

For more information, you can visit Glensheen’s website.

