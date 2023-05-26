Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.(Hao / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If getting paid to eat doughnuts sounds like your dream job, you’re in luck.

PlayStar online casino is looking to pay someone $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from the most popular brands in the country.

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.

The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize, expenses to cover the cost of the doughnuts, and a review published on PlayStar’s website.

Applicants must be U.S. residents and at least 21 years of age.

To apply, visit PlayStar’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Sean Lakota Perrin
Duluth man charged in gas station armed robbery
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth business owner, economist react to cannabis legalization
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother

Latest News

Saturday will be sunny and warm
Sunny, dry weekend will likely lift wildfire threat to high levels
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
Aide: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum running for GOP presidential nomination
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
GOP-led Texas House to vote Saturday on possible impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
‘Crunch’ time in debt ceiling talks, as McCarthy and Biden reach for a deal with deadline looming
Cindy Campos reads the book "Stay Safe" to her son in Dallas. Cindy Campos' 5-year-old son was...
Texas parents fret over Winnie the Pooh being used to teach kids about school shootings