Cherry tops MIB, but Carton’s Abby Mitchell’s back-to-back no hitters send the Raptors to the 7A semifinals
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights of round two of section 7a softball playoffs.
Round Two:
Cherry 8 MIB 0. Final
Carlton 1 Barnum 0. Final -- Abby Mitchell throws a no-hitter with 18 K’s.
Quarterfinals:
Carlton 3 Cherry 0. -- Mitchell throws another no-hitter with 17 K’s.
Carlton advances to the section semifinals.
