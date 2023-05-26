Cherry tops MIB, but Carton’s Abby Mitchell’s back-to-back no hitters send the Raptors to the 7A semifinals

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights of round two of section 7a softball playoffs.

Round Two:

Cherry 8 MIB 0. Final

Carlton 1 Barnum 0. Final -- Abby Mitchell throws a no-hitter with 18 K’s.

Quarterfinals:

Carlton 3 Cherry 0. -- Mitchell throws another no-hitter with 17 K’s.

Carlton advances to the section semifinals.

For the full bracket click here.

