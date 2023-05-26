Canisteo Mine Pit overflow worries drop as water level decreases

Bovey, MN
Bovey, MN(KBJR/CBS3 Duluth)
By Ben Lewer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOVEY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Efforts are paying off, and water levels are dropping at the Canisteo Mine Pit near Bovey, Minnesota.

The DNR began pumping water from the legacy mine pit last December as it approached a level that put homes in Bovey at risk of flooding.

The DNR says the water level has since dropped two feet, reducing the risk of overflow.

The pit was abandoned before the state of Minnesota passed mine reclamation laws to keep water from overflowing in abandoned quarries.

The DNR had previously planned to remove excess water before December, but discovered invasive zebra mussels that made efforts much more complicated.

Water pumping has now ceased, and a permanent solution for the pit is in the works.

Funding for an $8.8 million water management system came from the recently signed $2.6 billion bonding bill.

Construction could begin this year.

