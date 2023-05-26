Ancient toilets reveal debilitating and sometimes fatal disease

Poop samples taken from under the stones show traces of parasites that would have caused...
Poop samples taken from under the stones show traces of parasites that would have caused painful dysentery with symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal cramps and weight loss.(F. VUKOSAVOVIĆ/Y. BILLIG)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists in Jerusalem have uncovered two ancient toilets, and they suggest the users suffered from severe intestinal discomfort.

Poop samples taken from under the stones show traces of parasites that would have caused painful dysentery with symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal cramps and weight loss.

The 2,500-year-old toilets were found in elite homes, which suggests even the well-to-do suffered.

Dysentery is spread by contaminated drinking water or food.

Researchers point out that early cities did not have well-developed sewage systems, and water supplies were often limited in the summer.

These communities also suffered from overcrowding, heat and pests.

The findings were published Thursday in the journal “Parasitology.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Sean Lakota Perrin
Duluth man charged in gas station armed robbery
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth business owner, economist react to cannabis legalization
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother

Latest News

Saturday will be sunny and warm
Sunny, dry weekend will likely lift wildfire threat to high levels
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
Aide: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum running for GOP presidential nomination
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
GOP-led Texas House to vote Saturday on possible impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
‘Crunch’ time in debt ceiling talks, as McCarthy and Biden reach for a deal with deadline looming
Cindy Campos reads the book "Stay Safe" to her son in Dallas. Cindy Campos' 5-year-old son was...
Texas parents fret over Winnie the Pooh being used to teach kids about school shootings