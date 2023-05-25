Uber threatens to stop services in greater Minnesota if Walz signs minimum wage bill

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The future of Uber in Minnesota is now uncertain after company officials spoke out Thursday.

Uber officials have stated if Governor Walz signs this bill they will stop ride services outside of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.

“Following several months of unanswered requests to work with legislators on comprehensive legislation that provides flexibility and benefits to drivers without compromising service for riders, we are left with a bill that will make it impossible to continue serving most areas of the state. If the bill is signed into law, beginning August 1, Uber will stop operating our rides service outside of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area. In the metro area, we will only offer premium products to match the premium prices required by the bill,” says Freddi Goldstein, Uber spokeswoman.

The Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association has been fighting for wage increases, better insurance coverage, and protections against getting fired, along with minimum rates.

A proposal in the Minnesota legislature, meant to protect workers for rideshare companies like Uber and Lift, actually threatens how much drivers earn say the two companies.

The bill sets new minimum wage payment rates to increase the driver’s final tab.

It would require compensation of at least $1.45 per mile and 34 cents per minute for rides in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area, with a 20-cent decrease in the mileage rate elsewhere in the state.

Uber officials say after market analysis the cost of rides will increase by 50% at minimum with the bill.

As a result, it is expected to drop the demand for trips by 30%, which will cause thousands of drivers to be without work.

Uber projects drivers will make more on each trip, but since they will have fewer trips requested over time they will earn much less.

It is estimated there will be at least a 10% decrease in aggregate earnings for drivers who remain on the platform.

Uber says with the proposed bill, drivers in Minneapolis would be paid more per mile than anywhere else in the country.

Uber leaders offered a compromise to the bill of $1.17 per mile and 34 cents per minute, occupational accident insurance coverage, and codifying independent contractor status.

However, they say this was ignored.

“The bill makes rides less safe, a risk we cannot take, by putting the burden of proof on the victim, forcing us to either have victims of sexual assault testify publicly or let the driver back on the platform,” say officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

