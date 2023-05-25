Sunshine and warmer temperatures to close the week

Today: After a chillier start to our Thursday with some in the 30s and the potential for frost everything is upward from here. High pressure takes control of our weather for the next several days leaving us sunny and fairly mild. A lake breeze continues to keep us a tad cooler by the lake with highs reach the 50s and 60s near Lake Superior and 60s and 70s inland. Skies will be mostly clear, but smoke in our upper atmosphere keeps skies hazy and filters some of that sunshine. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with patchy frost possible in low lying areas away from Lake Superior.

Friday: Friday is and rinse and repeat situation. We’ll continue to see mostly clear skies with highs reaching the 60s and 70s. Lows will be in the 40s for most locations with mostly clear skies. Smoke will continue to bring hazy skies as well.

Saturday: It looks like on Saturday we finally get a little break from wildfire smoke with mostly clear skies and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies overhead. Winds are south between 10-15 MPH.

