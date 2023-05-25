Missing Grand Rapids woman found safe

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman reported missing Wednesday has been found safe.

Thursday evening, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced they found 68-year-old Debra Hagenbuck.

We’re told she’s safe, after Hagenbuck was last seen Tuesday afternoon, walking south on the 1600 block of Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is thanking everyone who helped search for her.

No further details were provided about where she was found or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

