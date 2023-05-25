Grand Rapids Police Department searching for missing woman

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing woman.

Debra Lynn Hagenbuck, 68, was last seen Tuesday, May 23 at 12:30 p.m. walking southbound on the 1600th block of Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki capri pants.

Authorities describe Hagenbuck as a 5′10″, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and dark brown hair.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Hagenbuck you are urged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (218) 326-3464.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.