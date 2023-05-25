Finalists named for FDLTCC Presidency

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two finalists have been named for the next Fond du Lac Tribal Community College President.

The candidates were recommended by a search advisory committee that was comprised of students, faculty, staff, and community leaders and was chaired by Joe Mulford, President of Pine Technical and Community College, and Dr. Robert Peacock, Director/CEO of the Tribal College Board.

Minnesota State announced Thursday that they have named Anita Hanson and Kimberly Spoor as finalists for FDLTCC President.

First finalist, Anita Hanson has been with the FDLTCC since 1994.

Currently, she is serving as acting president, which she has held since November 2022.

Hanson is also an enrolled member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

She received her bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University and a master’s from UMD.

Past Positions:

Fall 2022: FDLTCC VP of Student Services and Enrollment Management.

2018-2022: FDLTCC Dean of Student Services.

2016-2018: FDLTCC Faculty counselor and disability services coordinator.

2012-2016: North Dakota State University disability specialist.

2010-2012: FDLTCC Interim Dean of Student Services and disability services coordinator.

2008-2012: FDLTCC Faculty counselor, disability services coordinator, and athletic director.

1994-2008: FDLTCC Faculty counselor and disability services coordinator.

Second finalist, Kimberly Spoor has been FDLTCC’s Dean of Education since 2020.

She is an enrolled member of the Fond du Lac Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa.

Spoor received an associate’s and bachelor’s degree from the College of St. Scholastica.

In addition, she received a master’s degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and a doctorate from Capella University.

Past Positions:

2002-2020: Served many positions including Academic Director of Accreditation and Program Quality, Academic Director of Accreditation, faculty chair for the teacher education and licensure programs, faculty chair for education innovation and technology, faculty chair for post-secondary and adult education, first-course faculty lead, and core faculty in professional sales.

1998-2003: College of St. Scholastica Director of the Ojibwe Culture and Language Education Program.

2000-2003: College of St. Scholastica Director of Student Affairs, Teacher Education.

1999-2003: College of St. Scholastica instructor and assistant professor.

Spoor will visit the college on May 30 and Hanson will visit on May 31.

These visits provide an opportunity for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to meet each of the candidates and offer feedback. Details of the candidates’ campus visits.

You can provide your feedback here.

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is expected to consider Chancellor Devinder Malhotra’s recommendation at its June 21, 2023 meeting.

The anticipated start date of the new president is July 1, 2023.

