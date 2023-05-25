Duluth’s community engagement bus vandalized before event

Duluth Community Engagement Bus(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police announced Wednesday night that their community engagement bus was getting ready to head to the Community Action Duluth Event in Lincoln Park, when officers noticed something wrong.

Someone had spray painted and vandalized the side of the bus.

According to police, the vandalism was too inappropriate to share on social media.

The department says this bus, called Code4, is used to connect with thousands of community members at events in town throughout the year.

The vehicle runs mainly on community donations.

Through the help of the Parks Department providing supplies to clean the vandalized bus, DPD was able to make it to the event on time.

If you know or hear anything about who committed the vandalism, please contact the Duluth Police Department.

