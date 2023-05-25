Duluth Police search for suspect after overnight shooting

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police are searching for a suspect after one person was shot overnight.

Around 12:35 a.m. Thursday, the DPD responded to a report of a shooting on the 6700 block of Redruth Street in the Irving neighborhood.

According to police, when they arrived, officers located a man who was shot in the abdomen.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and, according to police, is in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

Police say, after further investigation, they determined the suspect ran off.

Officers scanned the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

While authorities did not say how the two people involved were connected, they said it is not a random incident.

If you have any information on the incident, the DPD urges you to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (218) 730-5050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

