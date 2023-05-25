Duluth Police Department expands force in swearing-in ceremony

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department held a swearing-in and promotion ceremony Thursday.

Three officers, Caleb Smith, Derek Hussey and Daniel Warner were officially sworn in after taking their oath and being pinned.

“I hope when you retire from here, after a long and healthy career, that you can leave as positive an outlook and attitude as you started with,” said Police Chief Mike Ceynowa.

The department also announced promotions for six other officers within the force.

DPD now has more than 150 police officers on its staff, which is the third largest department in Minnesota.

