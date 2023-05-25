Duluth Playhouse prepares ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Cast members at the Duluth Playhouse are going through their final rehearsals before the opening night of their next production.

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning Best Play ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ is set to open Friday, May 26.

Many of the characters are played by cast members with Northland roots.

The play is based on Mark Haddon’s novel which follows a 15-year-old boy with autism while he copes with the death of his neighbor’s dog.

Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. through the final showing on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m.

