Duluth Playhouse prepares 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time'

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Cast members at the Duluth Playhouse are going through their final rehearsals before the opening night of their next production.

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning Best Play ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ is set to open Friday, May 26.

Many of the characters are played by cast members with Northland roots.

The play is based on Mark Haddon’s novel which follows a 15-year-old boy with autism while he copes with the death of his neighbor’s dog.

Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. through the final showing on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m.

