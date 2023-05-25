Duluth East hosts Hermantown Hawks on senior day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday, May 24, Duluth East faced off against the Hermantown Hawks at the Greyhound ballpark in Duluth, MN.

Hermantown spoiled senior day for the Greyhounds as they went on to win 4-3.

Hermantown improves to 14-4 as East falls to 7-11 on the season.

The teams are set to face off again on Friday, May 26 in Hermantown at 7 p.m.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.