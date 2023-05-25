Duluth East hosts Hermantown Hawks on senior day
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday, May 24, Duluth East faced off against the Hermantown Hawks at the Greyhound ballpark in Duluth, MN.
Hermantown spoiled senior day for the Greyhounds as they went on to win 4-3.
Hermantown improves to 14-4 as East falls to 7-11 on the season.
The teams are set to face off again on Friday, May 26 in Hermantown at 7 p.m.
