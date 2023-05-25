City by City: Town of Namakagon, Iron Range, Lincoln Park

The Town of Namakagon is getting a new fitness trail.
By Heidi Stang
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Town of Namakagon, WI- Development is underway for a new community park. The town was awarded an infrastructure grant through Bayfield County. A road crew and volunteers have been at work clearing a trail and installing workout equipment. The new fitness trail features machines such as a chest press and a rower. Pickleball courts will also be set up in the parking lot. The park is located across from the Town Hall on Highway M.

Iron Range- Volunteers are still needed for the Meet Up and Chow Down program. The free summer food program is hosted by the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota at several locations across the range. Lunches begin in June, and there is an urgent need for volunteers several days a week. Volunteer shifts run for about an hour and a half. Meet Up and Chow Down runs Mondays through Thursdays from June through August.

Lincoln Park Craft District, Duluth- The third annual Meet the Artist Exhibition Series begins on Saturday, June 3. The event is hosted by Two Loons Gallery on West Superior Street. Every Saturday through mid-November, a new artist will be there to present their work and meet with visitors. Creators will range from authors and photographers to woodworkers, candlemakers and everything in between.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Duluth, Red Cliff, Washburn

