City by City: Duluth, Red Cliff, Washburn

Red Cliff residents can attend the annual Plant and Seed Give-Away in early June.
By Heidi Stang
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Duluth, MN- The U.S. Coast Guard Station in Duluth is hosting an open house on Thursday, May 25. The free event is open for all to attend from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. It will be held at the station on Park Point. During the event, staff members will be on hand to offer safety tips, show off some of their equipment and tell people about the jobs they do. The Coast Guard also offers free no penalty vessel safety checks at any time for boaters who have any questions before hitting the lake.

Red Cliff- Red Cliff Mino Bimaadiziiwin Tribal Farm is hosting its annual Plant and Seed Give-Away in early June. On Thursday, June 1, and Friday, June 2, they will be sharing with community members and visitors to support home gardeners. A variety of trees will also be available for pick-up. In addition to the giveaway, the farm also offers gardening assistance to elders in the community. The Plant and Seed Give-Away will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with questions about the Gardening Assistance Program can email the farm, here.

Washburn, WI- The Washburn Chamber is hosting the first-ever Pothole Potluck Picnic on Tuesday, May 30. The event will be held at Memorial Park Campground Pavilion. The purpose of the event is to bring the community together over a meal and to discuss upcoming construction on Bayfield Street. The chamber wants the community to have all the details about the construction project that is set to start in the spring of 2024.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Wisconsin, Ashland, Mountain Iron

