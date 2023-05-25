Beautiful Memorial Day weekend forecast ahead!
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies and mild conditions! Tonight the skies remain clear and the winds light. Lows will fall into the 30′s and 40′s.
FRIDAY: Friday we will see sunny skies and 70′! Winds will be more out of the southwest 5-10mph, so pretty much everyone will be seeing beautiful conditions.
SATURDAY: Saturday we will have sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. Highs will be able to climb into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with southerly winds.
SUNDAY: Sunday we will have sunshine and 70′s for highs yet again. Winds will be a little southeast, so temperatures by the lake will be a bit cooler.
