Beautiful Memorial Day weekend forecast ahead!

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies and mild conditions! Tonight the skies remain clear and the winds light. Lows will fall into the 30′s and 40′s.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see sunny skies and 70′! Winds will be more out of the southwest 5-10mph, so pretty much everyone will be seeing beautiful conditions.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. Highs will be able to climb into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with southerly winds.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have sunshine and 70′s for highs yet again. Winds will be a little southeast, so temperatures by the lake will be a bit cooler.

