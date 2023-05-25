Beautiful Memorial Day weekend forecast ahead!

By Hunter McCullough
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies and mild conditions! Tonight the skies remain clear and the winds light. Lows will fall into the 30′s and 40′s.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see sunny skies and 70′! Winds will be more out of the southwest 5-10mph, so pretty much everyone will be seeing beautiful conditions.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. Highs will be able to climb into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with southerly winds.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have sunshine and 70′s for highs yet again. Winds will be a little southeast, so temperatures by the lake will be a bit cooler.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth business owner, economist react to cannabis legalization
Travis Lee Carlson
Duluth landlord charged with setting fire to building he managed
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Sunshine and warmer temperatures to close the week
MAY 24, PM WEATHER
Frost Advisory
Patchy frost Thursday morning, sunshine returns
First Alert Forecast
Sunshine and warmer conditions to close the workweek