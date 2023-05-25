‘Always Patsy Cline’ to premiere at Fitger’s next weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The show features some of Cline’s biggest hits as well as the story of how one of her biggest fans became one of her closest friends.

The production features two Northland actresses in the show.

Christina Stroup plays Patsy Cline and Mary Lee plays Cline’s fan-turned-friend, Louise Seger.

Stroup is no stranger to the Spirit of the North stage, having been in productions like “Tell Me On a Sunday” in the past.

“’Always Patsy Cline’ follows the life of Patsy Cline through the eyes of Louise,” Stroup said. “She tells the story while Patsy sings so it goes through a whole run of meeting Patsy up until the end of Patsy’s life.”

The show features some of Cline’s biggest hits like “Crazy”, “I Fall to Pieces”, “Sweet Dreams”, and “Walking After Midnight”.

In all, there are 27 songs performed by Stroup and Seger.

“It’s wonderful, it does take some work, it takes stamina, but I’m excited to do it and I love this music,” she said. “It’s never a chore, it’s always a pleasure.”

Those classic hits are the best part of the show according to Stroup.

“Honestly I love singing the songs that everyone wants to hear,” she said.

The show premieres June 2 at the Spirit of the North Theatre at the Fitger’s Complex in Duluth.

The show times for “Always Patsy Cline” are:

June 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m.

June 4 at 2 p.m.

June 8 through 10 at 7:30 p.m.

June 11 at 2 p.m.

For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, you can visit the Boat Club Productions website here.

Some shows are almost sold out.

