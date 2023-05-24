Sunshine and warmer conditions to close the workweek

Wednesday: There could be a few stray showers to start the day Wednesday but through the day we will have decreasing clouds to become partly cloudy. Highs today will be cooler in the 40s and 50s around the lake with some 60′s inland. Winds will be strong off the lake 10-20 MPH gusting up to 40 MPH. Tonight, there could be some patchy frost as temperatures tonight fall back into the 30s and 40s for most across the region.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Thursday: High pressure builds in through our Thursday resulting in some pretty nice weather over the coming days. Thursday should feature mostly sunny skies overhead with highs in the 50s and 60s by Lake Superior and 60s and 70 for the inland portions of the area. Winds are calmer out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Friday: Sunny, dry and nice weather stick around for our Friday with highs will be in the 70′s with winds out of the south between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.