Sunshine and warmer conditions to close the workweek

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday: There could be a few stray showers to start the day Wednesday but through the day we will have decreasing clouds to become partly cloudy. Highs today will be cooler in the 40s and 50s around the lake with some 60′s inland. Winds will be strong off the lake 10-20 MPH gusting up to 40 MPH. Tonight, there could be some patchy frost as temperatures tonight fall back into the 30s and 40s for most across the region.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Thursday: High pressure builds in through our Thursday resulting in some pretty nice weather over the coming days. Thursday should feature mostly sunny skies overhead with highs in the 50s and 60s by Lake Superior and 60s and 70 for the inland portions of the area. Winds are calmer out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Friday: Sunny, dry and nice weather stick around for our Friday with highs will be in the 70′s with winds out of the south between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Travis Lee Carlson
Duluth landlord charged with setting fire to building he managed
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Rollover crash leaves 1 dead near Solon Springs
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
5 rescued in Superior apartment fire Tuesday morning

Latest News

MAY 23, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Much colder conditions Wednesday, sunshine returns later
Northern News Now Evening Forecast 05/22/23
First Alert Forecast
Scattered Showers and thunder today, drop Wednesday temperatures