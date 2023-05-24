‘Summer Kids Dream’ film series returns to Hermantown movie theatre

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Marcus Theaters’ family favorite film series is returning this summer.

“Summer Kids Dream” presented by American Family Insurance returns as an affordable way to help parents and caregivers beat the heat and boredom this summer.

The series will run weekly Tuesday through Saturday from June 13 through August 5.

Moviegoers also have the option to purchase a passport for the series.

Passport holders will be able to see all eight films for $15, which is a savings of up to $9 on tickets purchased individually.

In addition, a passport also provides guests to make one purchase and can see each film in the series at any of the 76 Marcus Theater or Movie Tavern locations.

You can also select the specific showtime that works best for your schedule.

Passports can be purchased here.

Families can also purchase individual movie tickets to the “Summer Kids Dream” film series for $3 each or download two free passes for any movie through American Family Insurance.

Also, a $3 popcorn and soda special is available in-theatre.

'Summer Kids Dream' family film series 2023 lineup
'Summer Kids Dream' family film series 2023 lineup(Northern News Now)

Schedule:

June 13-17: “Shrek 2″

June 20-24: “The Bad Guys”

June 27-July 1: “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

July 4-8: “The Amazing Maurice”

July 11-15: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

July 18-22: “Mummies”

July 25-29: “DC League of Super-Pets”

August 1-5: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

The “Summer Kids Dream” film series will be shown at the Marcus Lakes Cinema in Hermantown.

