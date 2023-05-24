Soderberg signs with Connecticut Whale, Flaherty stays home with Minnesota White Caps
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s no secret that the University of Minnesota Duluth breeds professional hockey players and on Tuesday two more former Bulldogs signed professional deals in The Premier Hockey Federation.
Former goaltender Emma Soderberg signed a 2-year deal with the Connecticut Whale following her historic and illustrious career between the pipes for UMD.
As for former defenseman, Maggie Flaherty, she has signed a 1-year deal with the Minnesota White Caps joining three other former Bulldogs for the 2023-24 season.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.