Patchy frost Thursday morning, sunshine returns

THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: A stray light rain shower will be possible for southwestern portions of our region this afternoon. Otherwise, clouds will decrease from north to south into the overnight hours with winds slowing down to 5-10 MPH out of the east. Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 40 degrees, so patchy frost will be likely. Make sure to cover your outdoor plants overnight!

THURSDAY: High pressure takes over and we’ll see somewhat of a persistence forecast over the next several days due to atmospheric blocking. A lake breeze continues for the morning, but winds switch direction by the afternoon to be more southwesterly. Highs reach the 50s and 60s near Lake Superior with 60s and 70s inland. Skies will be mostly clear, but smoke in our upper atmosphere keeps skies hazy. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with patchy frost possible in low lying areas away from Lake Superior.

FRIDAY: We’ll continue to see mostly clear skies with highs reaching the 60s and 70s. Lows will be in the 40s for most locations with mostly clear skies. Smoke will continue to bring hazy skies as well.

SATURDAY: We finally get a little break from wildfire smoke with mostly clear skies and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies.

