Patchy frost Thursday morning, sunshine returns

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
By Hunter McCullough
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: A stray light rain shower will be possible for southwestern portions of our region this afternoon. Otherwise, clouds will decrease from north to south into the overnight hours with winds slowing down to 5-10 MPH out of the east. Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 40 degrees, so patchy frost will be likely. Make sure to cover your outdoor plants overnight!

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: High pressure takes over and we’ll see somewhat of a persistence forecast over the next several days due to atmospheric blocking. A lake breeze continues for the morning, but winds switch direction by the afternoon to be more southwesterly. Highs reach the 50s and 60s near Lake Superior with 60s and 70s inland. Skies will be mostly clear, but smoke in our upper atmosphere keeps skies hazy. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with patchy frost possible in low lying areas away from Lake Superior.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: We’ll continue to see mostly clear skies with highs reaching the 60s and 70s. Lows will be in the 40s for most locations with mostly clear skies. Smoke will continue to bring hazy skies as well.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: We finally get a little break from wildfire smoke with mostly clear skies and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Travis Lee Carlson
Duluth landlord charged with setting fire to building he managed
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Rollover crash leaves 1 dead near Solon Springs
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
5 rescued in Superior apartment fire Tuesday morning

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Sunshine and warmer conditions to close the workweek
MAY 23, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Much colder conditions Wednesday, sunshine returns later
Northern News Now Evening Forecast 05/22/23