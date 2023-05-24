Northland softball playoffs: Esko and Northwestern advance with big round one wins

By Kevin Moore
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights of Esko and Northwestern softball playoff wins at home.

(5) Esko will play (4) GNK in Grand Rapids, MN on Thursday, May 25th at 11 a.m.

(1) Northwestern will play (5) Somerset on Thursday, May 25th.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Travis Lee Carlson
Duluth landlord charged with setting fire to building he managed
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Rollover crash leaves 1 dead near Solon Springs
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
5 rescued in Superior apartment fire Tuesday morning

Latest News

Soderberg and Flaherty head to The Premier Hockey Federation
Soderberg signs with Connecticut Whale, Flaherty stays home with Minnesota White Caps
Esko Baseball
Esko remains undefeated with 13-2 victory over Cloquet
2023 Ron Daws Ambassador of the Year Rafeal Botello Jimenez
Jimenez to receive Grandma’s Marathon Ambassador of the Year award
Fans walk through the Titletown District across from Lambeau Field prior to the start of a...
Businesses react to 2025 NFL Draft announcement: What does it mean for Green Bay