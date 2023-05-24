Itasca County Sheriff’s Office seeking help for missing Bovey man

Missing Bovey man John Ellis
Missing Bovey man John Ellis(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOVEY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing man.

John Ellis, 43, was last seen Sunday, May 21, leaving his residence and walking through a yard near the 900 block of Trailview Street in Bovey, MN.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and light-colored pants.

Authorities say Ellis is a white man that is 6′2″, 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Ellis, you are urged to contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 326-3477.

