Hwy 61, Hwy 210 construction to begin Tuesday

Road construction
Road construction(KOTA/KEVN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A few highways in the Northland will begin construction next week.

Highway 61 - Grand Marais

MnDOT contractors will start a culvert replacement project on Highway 61 in Grand Marais on May 30.

Work will occur near Chippewa Cemetery Road.

Officials say motorists should expect single-lane traffic on a temporary bypass controlled by a signal system.

Minor delays are to be expected until work is completed within 21 calendar days.

Highway 210 - Carlton

Contractors will begin construction work on Highway 210 west of Carlton on May 30.

The highway will be funny closed 0.2 miles west of I-35 over Otter Creek.

The detour route will take I-35 to Frontage Road to Carlton County Highway26/Moorhead Road to Carlton County Road 5/University Road.

Officials say the detour is expected to last until June 29.

Highway 210 detour through June 29, 2023
Highway 210 detour through June 29, 2023(Northern News Now)

Access to Black Bear Casino will be maintained from I-35.

After work is complete at this location, work will move west on Highway 210 for another full highway closure with a different detour.

All culvert replacements will be complete in early September.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Travis Lee Carlson
Duluth landlord charged with setting fire to building he managed
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Rollover crash leaves 1 dead near Solon Springs
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
5 rescued in Superior apartment fire Tuesday morning

Latest News

Lamere Family celebrate Minnesota's fishing opener
Lawmakers introduce bill to teach students Minnesota’s outdoor traditions
Kids in Marcus Theatres
‘Summer Kids Dream’ film series returns to Hermantown movie theatre
Lawmakers introduce bill to teach students Minnesota’s outdoor traditions
The Superior Hiking Trail spans over 300 miles from south of Duluth to past Grand Marais.
ON THE TRAIL: Hiking trail association ready for busy summer season