Hwy 61, Hwy 210 construction to begin Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A few highways in the Northland will begin construction next week.

Highway 61 - Grand Marais

MnDOT contractors will start a culvert replacement project on Highway 61 in Grand Marais on May 30.

Work will occur near Chippewa Cemetery Road.

Officials say motorists should expect single-lane traffic on a temporary bypass controlled by a signal system.

Minor delays are to be expected until work is completed within 21 calendar days.

Highway 210 - Carlton

Contractors will begin construction work on Highway 210 west of Carlton on May 30.

The highway will be funny closed 0.2 miles west of I-35 over Otter Creek.

The detour route will take I-35 to Frontage Road to Carlton County Highway26/Moorhead Road to Carlton County Road 5/University Road.

Officials say the detour is expected to last until June 29.

Highway 210 detour through June 29, 2023 (Northern News Now)

Access to Black Bear Casino will be maintained from I-35.

After work is complete at this location, work will move west on Highway 210 for another full highway closure with a different detour.

All culvert replacements will be complete in early September.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.