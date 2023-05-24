Hermantown uses five-run second inning to beat Grand Rapids and advance to 7AAA quarterfinals

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No. 3 seed in Section 7AAA, Hermantown Hawks used a five-run second inning and beat the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks 9-3 to advance to the section quarterfinals.

The Hawks will play either the No. 2 North Branch Vikings or the No. 7 seed Denfeld Hunters on Saturday, May 27th at Braun Park at noon.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Travis Lee Carlson
Duluth landlord charged with setting fire to building he managed
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Rollover crash leaves 1 dead near Solon Springs
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
5 rescued in Superior apartment fire Tuesday morning

Latest News

Soderberg and Flaherty head to The Premier Hockey Federation
Soderberg signs with Connecticut Whale, Flaherty stays home with Minnesota White Caps
Esko softball
Northland softball playoffs: Esko and Northwestern advance with big round one wins
Esko Baseball
Esko remains undefeated with 13-2 victory over Cloquet
2023 Ron Daws Ambassador of the Year Rafeal Botello Jimenez
Jimenez to receive Grandma’s Marathon Ambassador of the Year award