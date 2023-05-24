Hermantown uses five-run second inning to beat Grand Rapids and advance to 7AAA quarterfinals

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No. 3 seed in Section 7AAA, Hermantown Hawks used a five-run second inning and beat the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks 9-3 to advance to the section quarterfinals.

The Hawks will play either the No. 2 North Branch Vikings or the No. 7 seed Denfeld Hunters on Saturday, May 27th at Braun Park at noon.

