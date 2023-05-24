Esko remains undefeated with 13-2 victory over Cloquet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Eskomos defeated the Lumberjacks 13-2, making it the tenth time this season that Esko has won a game by ten or more points.
The victory also puts the Eskomos at 17-0, putting them just two games away from a perfect regular season.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.