City by City: Wisconsin, Ashland, Mountain Iron

Wisconsin- The DNR is asking people to help update their beach list for the Great Lakes. The list helps keep people safe and informed with local information and opportunities. Part of the DNR’s motivation for the list is that by completing it they receive federal funding for monitoring bacteria levels at certain beaches. One of the proposals on this year’s list includes changing Herbster Beach in Bayfield County into two beaches.

Ashland, WI- A new scholarship will be helping first responders in training. The Oujiri Family Memorial Scholarship is founded by local retired physician Dr. John Oujiri in memory of his wife Beth. Memorial Medical Center is working with the family to help distribute the funds to continue educational programs. Scholarships in 2023 will be used to pay for volunteer first responder re-certification courses at Northwood Technical College in Ashland.

Mountain Iron, MN- Applications are open for the annual Community Steps Program. Community Steps gives attendees a free meal as well as a chance to select a free pair of shoes to ensure their student starts the school year on the right foot. Hosted by the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, the St. Louis County Family Services Collaboration and Mountain Iron Fire Department also help with the event. Applications are now open, but the events won’t be held until mid-August. In order to be eligible, families must be under the 200% Federal Poverty Guidelines/receiving SNAP, MFIP, and reduced or free lunches.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Hibbing, Hayward, Cohasset

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.