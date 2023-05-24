African Heritage communities receive foundation grants

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation announced grants for African Heritage communities around the Northland.

The announcement was made Wednesday, May 24 at 1:30 p.m. in the William “Pope” Wright Jr. Student Center.

As a part of the Unity Fund, $200,000 will be used to support proposed projects in the Duluth-Superior area and the Iron Range.

The funding comes from a combination of private individuals, corporate donations, and nonprofit partners.

Some of the projects that can qualify for funding include community-building events, history, art, and non-profits, but organizers are also welcoming all sorts of other ideas.

Through these projects, the community foundations hope to remove social and racial barriers in African American communities, by providing social and economic opportunities.

