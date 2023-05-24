African Heritage communities receive foundation grants

Projects can include community-building events, history, art, and non-profits
Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation announces grants for African Heritage communities.
Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation announces grants for African Heritage communities.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation announced grants for African Heritage communities around the Northland.

The announcement was made Wednesday, May 24 at 1:30 p.m. in the William “Pope” Wright Jr. Student Center.

As a part of the Unity Fund, $200,000 will be used to support proposed projects in the Duluth-Superior area and the Iron Range.

The funding comes from a combination of private individuals, corporate donations, and nonprofit partners.

Some of the projects that can qualify for funding include community-building events, history, art, and non-profits, but organizers are also welcoming all sorts of other ideas.

Through these projects, the community foundations hope to remove social and racial barriers in African American communities, by providing social and economic opportunities.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Travis Lee Carlson
Duluth landlord charged with setting fire to building he managed
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Rollover crash leaves 1 dead near Solon Springs
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
5 rescued in Superior apartment fire Tuesday morning

Latest News

City by City: Duluth, Red Cliff, Washburn
Hawks advance to quarterfinals with a 9-3 win over Grand Rapids
Recreational marijuana bill expected to be passed
MN Gov. Tim Walz (D) signs "One Minnesota" budget on May 24, 2023.
Gov. Walz signs $72 billion “One Minnesota” budget