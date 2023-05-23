Spartans eye postseason after going a perfect 22-0 in the regular season

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Spartans just wrapped up a perfect regular season and have their eyes on the playoffs.

After making it to the state semifinals before losing to Kaukauna, the Spartans came into the year knowing they had a target on their back but played like a team with a chip on their shoulder. They finished the regular season 22–0 outscoring their opponents 196–35, a 161-run difference.

So entering the playoffs the Spartans know the target got a little bigger, but are eager for the challenge.

“I mean it sounds great to go through the regular season perfect, but at the same time it puts a bigger target on our backs and we’re facing teams that we’ve faced in playoffs now so it makes us work harder,” said Senior catcher, Emma Raye.

“Obviously a huge target on our back, everyone wants to beat us and if I was them I’d want to beat us too, but I think if we can just play the best we can and play how I know we can play, I think we’ll be just fine,” added Senior pitcher Haley Zembo.

The Spartans begin postseason play on Thursday, May, 24th.

