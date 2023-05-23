Spartans eye postseason after going a perfect 22-0 in the regular season

By Kevin Moore
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Spartans just wrapped up a perfect regular season and have their eyes on the playoffs.

After making it to the state semifinals before losing to Kaukauna, the Spartans came into the year knowing they had a target on their back but played like a team with a chip on their shoulder. They finished the regular season 22–0 outscoring their opponents 196–35, a 161-run difference.

So entering the playoffs the Spartans know the target got a little bigger, but are eager for the challenge.

“I mean it sounds great to go through the regular season perfect, but at the same time it puts a bigger target on our backs and we’re facing teams that we’ve faced in playoffs now so it makes us work harder,” said Senior catcher, Emma Raye.

“Obviously a huge target on our back, everyone wants to beat us and if I was them I’d want to beat us too, but I think if we can just play the best we can and play how I know we can play, I think we’ll be just fine,” added Senior pitcher Haley Zembo.

The Spartans begin postseason play on Thursday, May, 24th.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sievert's parents are speaking out
Parents of Highway 61 pursuit suspect speak out, call for better mental health services
A brand new restaurant held its grand opening in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Sunday...
New Lincoln Park restaurant Burger Paradox offers late-night bites
FILE - Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler III, son of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler,...
Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media activity revealed
Five Below, a popular store that sells products for five bucks or less, is undergoing a...
Five Below coming to Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
Fredrick Carl Sievert
Man charged after Highway 61 armed pursuit

Latest News

Duluth East Baseball
Duluth East adds bounces back with a big 12-2 win over Denfeld
Duluth East Signing Day
14 Duluth East student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent
Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
Green Bay selected to host 2025 NFL Draft
Limestone had seven athletes qualify to compete in the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s...
Minnesota North’s Itasca campus to launch women’s wrestling program