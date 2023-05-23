North Shore Adventure Park opening for fifth season

It is the only forested Adventure Park in Minnesota.
Ziplining at the North Shore Adventure Park.
Ziplining at the North Shore Adventure Park.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SILVER BAY, MN. (Northern News Now) - North Shore Adventure Park is opening for the summer on Friday, May 26.

The Adventure Park offers climbing and zip experiences for all ages, families, and groups, including new offerings and deals for North Shore and Twin Ports residents.

For Twin Ports residents, the park is offering a “Sunday Special”, with a $5 discount.

In 2022, the park started a discounted “Locals Ticket” for single visits and season passes, for an individual or family. It began through a partnership between the Silver Bay and Two Harbors libraries.

In addition, the park offers an axe-throwing attraction that opened last summer with six lanes that can accommodate up to 24 throwers.

North Shore Adventure Park axe-throwing
North Shore Adventure Park axe-throwing(Shutterstock)

Two axe-throwing leagues are planned for early summer: a competitive adult league for ages 16 and up and a social/family league for ages 12 and up.

“It’s a really fun experience and we provide games so people can get better really fast,” said Alice Tibbetts, president of the North Shore Adventure Park.

The Adventure Park plans to offer their six high ropes courses, ziplines, and 75 adventure challenges until the third weekend of October.

For more information and current ticket prices, you can look at the park’s website.

