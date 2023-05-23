Much colder conditions Wednesday, sunshine returns later

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see increasing clouds from north to south. Showers and thunderstorms will move in from north to south after 6pm, arriving in the Ports after 7pm. Tonight there will be a chance of some lingering showers and thunderstorms through midnight. Lows will be in the 40′s with some patchy dense fog possible around the lake.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have decreasing clouds to become partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s around the lake, but some 60′s inland. Winds will be strong off the lake 10-20mph gusting up to 40mph. Overnight we will continue to see clear skies and lighter winds. Lows will fall into the 30′s and possibly below freezing, so frost is possible.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see an Omega blocking pattern set up in the Jetstream. This will mean very little change to the forecast for several days. The good news is we will be seeing sunshine and 70′s for highs!

FRIDAY: On Friday we will continue to see mostly sunny skies as high pressure remains over the region. Highs will be in the 70′s with southerly winds.

