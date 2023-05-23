Jimenez to receive Grandma’s Marathon Ambassador of the Year award

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Former Grandma’s Marathon wheelchair champion Rafael Botello Jimenez has been named the 2023 Ron Daws Ambassador of the Year Award recipient.

Botello Jimenez will be competing for the 13th time at Grandma’s Marathon.

In 2007 he competed in his first Grandma’s Marathon and won the men’s wheelchair title.

Originally from Spain, Botello Jimenez has helped Grandma’s Marathon wheelchair division grow. Since his first race the wheelchair division has nearly doubled in size.

Botello Jimenez has personally recruited several top wheelers from Latin America and Europe to come race in Duluth.

“Duluth is a very important city in my sporting and personal career,” Botello Jimenez said. “I am speechless about receiving this award. I never thought I would receive such an important honor from a marathon for which I have so much affection and that has created such good memories for me.”

The award is named after Ron Daws, who was a 1968 Olympian and instrumental to the development of road racing in Minnesota.

It’s presented each year to an individual or group who has been a leader in the development and growth of long-distance running and who has shared a commitment toward Grandma’s Marathon and the City of Duluth.

Botello Jimenez will officially receive his award at the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon Awards Luncheon, which is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Garden Event Center.

