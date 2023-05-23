Haines Road in Duluth to temporarily close for railroad repairs

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Haines Road in West Duluth will temporarily close beginning June 1.

Haines Road will be closed for five days at the railroad crossing near where Haines Road and 40th Avenue West meet, near the intersection of West 8th Street.

The closure will allow the CN Railroad to make needed repairs to the railroad crossing.

City officials say signs will be posted on Haines Road notifying people of the closure and the recommended detour route.

The detour will follow 8th Street, 57th Avenue West, Highland Street, Getchell Road, Stebner Road, and Morris Thomas Road.

Haines Road is also currently a formal detour route for the Twin Port Interchange Project.

Officials say the road will be closed on June 1 at 7 a.m.

It is expected to reopen on June 6.

