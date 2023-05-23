Haines Road in Duluth to temporarily close for railroad repairs

Road closed
Road closed(KKCO)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Haines Road in West Duluth will temporarily close beginning June 1.

Haines Road will be closed for five days at the railroad crossing near where Haines Road and 40th Avenue West meet, near the intersection of West 8th Street.

The closure will allow the CN Railroad to make needed repairs to the railroad crossing.

City officials say signs will be posted on Haines Road notifying people of the closure and the recommended detour route.

The detour will follow 8th Street, 57th Avenue West, Highland Street, Getchell Road, Stebner Road, and Morris Thomas Road.

Haines Road is also currently a formal detour route for the Twin Port Interchange Project.

Officials say the road will be closed on June 1 at 7 a.m.

It is expected to reopen on June 6.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Travis Lee Carlson
Duluth landlord charged with setting fire to building he managed
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
5 rescued in Superior apartment fire Tuesday morning
Sievert's parents are speaking out
Parents of Highway 61 pursuit suspect speak out, call for better mental health services

Latest News

Mountain Iron is home to the first iron mine on the Mesabi Range
Mountain Iron’s Merritt Days needs volunteers ASAP
Merritt Days in Mountain Iron needs more volunteers
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Rollover crash leaves 1 dead near Solon Springs
2023 Ron Daws Ambassador of the Year Rafeal Botello Jimenez
Jimenez to receive Grandma’s Marathon Ambassador of the Year award