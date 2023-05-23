Damiano Center Safe Storage program ready to open Tuesday

Duluth's Damiano Center serves up same dish 40 years later
Duluth's Damiano Center serves up same dish 40 years later
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Damiano Center’s new safe storage program now has an opening date.

Safe Storage aims to provide a secure place for people experiencing housing insecurity to store their items.

It will be located at the Damiano Center on West 4th Street in Duluth.

In March, the Duluth City Council approved $31,000 over the next six years to fund the upfront costs of building the units.

The funding money comes from the Minnesota Opioid Settlement Fund.

City Councilor Roz Randorf says their program allows people to store valuables and legal documents in a safe environment.

“That’s an awful lot of mental energy just to spend on asking where is my stuff when you could be able to look for jobs, to be able to look for housing, to able to meet with advisors, to meet with health care professionals,” says Randorf.

The Safe Storage program officially opens Tuesday, May 30.

It will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

