Cloquet Public Schools hold 6th annual Battle of the Books

Cloquet’s 4th and 5th-grade students read 12 books
Cloquet Public Schools compete in Battle of the Books competition
Cloquet Public Schools compete in Battle of the Books competition(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Elementary students in Cloquet teamed up to test their knowledge and reading skills in a friendly competition Tuesday.

Cloquet’s 4th and 5th-grade students have been dedicating extra time to reading 12 selected books this year for a “Battle of the Books” competition.

The 18 teams ranged in size from three to six. Students created team names, posters, and shirts before going head-to-head against other teams in a contest, where they answered questions about the 12 selected books.

The purpose of the program was to encourage reading in the students and to share books through written and spoken expression.

A few of the books included in the reading list were, “How to Steal a Dog” by Barbara O’Connor, “Escape from Mr. Lemincello’s Library” by Chris Grabenstein, and “I Survived the Nazi Invasion, 1944″ by Lauren Tarshis.

The event was put on with financial support from elementary school PIE (Partners in Education) groups and a large grant.

Many teachers, parents, and other volunteers helped during the day to make the event a success.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Travis Lee Carlson
Duluth landlord charged with setting fire to building he managed
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
5 rescued in Superior apartment fire Tuesday morning
Sievert's parents are speaking out
Parents of Highway 61 pursuit suspect speak out, call for better mental health services

Latest News

Now that the 2023 Minnesota legislative session is complete, Northeastern Minnesota leaders are...
Northeastern Minnesota lawmakers react to 2023 legislative session
Mountain Iron is home to the first iron mine on the Mesabi Range
Mountain Iron’s Merritt Days needs volunteers ASAP
Merritt Days in Mountain Iron needs more volunteers
Road closed
Haines Road in Duluth to temporarily close for railroad repairs