Cloquet Public Schools hold 6th annual Battle of the Books

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Elementary students in Cloquet teamed up to test their knowledge and reading skills in a friendly competition Tuesday.

Cloquet’s 4th and 5th-grade students have been dedicating extra time to reading 12 selected books this year for a “Battle of the Books” competition.

The 18 teams ranged in size from three to six. Students created team names, posters, and shirts before going head-to-head against other teams in a contest, where they answered questions about the 12 selected books.

The purpose of the program was to encourage reading in the students and to share books through written and spoken expression.

A few of the books included in the reading list were, “How to Steal a Dog” by Barbara O’Connor, “Escape from Mr. Lemincello’s Library” by Chris Grabenstein, and “I Survived the Nazi Invasion, 1944″ by Lauren Tarshis.

The event was put on with financial support from elementary school PIE (Partners in Education) groups and a large grant.

Many teachers, parents, and other volunteers helped during the day to make the event a success.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.