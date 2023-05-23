Client who attacked MSOP staff member pleads guilty to attempted murder

Nicolas Aron-Jones
Nicolas Aron-Jones(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - The client charged with attempted murder for attacking an MSOP staff member has pleaded guilty.

On May 22, Nicolas Ladell Aron-Jones pleaded guilty during his plea hearing in the Carlton County Courthouse.

Aron-Jones, 29, pleaded second-degree attempted intentional murder for the May 1 attack on a Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) staff member at the Moose Lake facility.

According to court documents, Aron-Jones swung a pillowcase with a fan motor in it at the 53-year-old security counselor as he was completing rounds.

He was struck in the back of the head, fell to the ground, and was unable to defend himself.

Aron-Jones then allegedly continued swinging the object at the counselor, hitting him eight more times. He also kicked him and stomped on his head.

After retreating to his room he continued yelling through the door. He allegedly said he wanted to kill the security counselor.

Court documents said his injuries included a laceration to the right eye area and a traumatic subarachnoid hematoma.

Aron-Jones was committed to MSOP as a sexually dangerous person in 2015, according to court documents.

He also has four previous convictions related to assaults on MSOP staff or threatening to kill staff while he’s been committed at the Moose Lake facility.

According to the plea agreement, Aron-Jones is expected to serve over 18 years in prison for the attack.

He will be sentenced on July 17, 2023.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Sievert's parents are speaking out
Parents of Highway 61 pursuit suspect speak out, call for better mental health services
FILE - Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler III, son of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler,...
Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media activity revealed
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
5 rescued in Superior apartment fire Tuesday morning

Latest News

2023 Ron Daws Ambassador of the Year Rafeal Botello Jimenez
Jimenez to receive Grandma’s Marathon Ambassador of the Year award
Ziplining at the North Shore Adventure Park.
North Shore Adventure Park opening for fifth season
Duluth's Damiano Center serves up same dish 40 years later
Damiano Center Safe Storage program ready to open Tuesday
Ground breaking for Many Rivers Montessori
Many Rivers Montessori announces expansion, new head of school