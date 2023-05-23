Client who attacked MSOP staff member pleads guilty to attempted murder

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - The client charged with attempted murder for attacking an MSOP staff member has pleaded guilty.

On May 22, Nicolas Ladell Aron-Jones pleaded guilty during his plea hearing in the Carlton County Courthouse.

Aron-Jones, 29, pleaded second-degree attempted intentional murder for the May 1 attack on a Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) staff member at the Moose Lake facility.

According to court documents, Aron-Jones swung a pillowcase with a fan motor in it at the 53-year-old security counselor as he was completing rounds.

He was struck in the back of the head, fell to the ground, and was unable to defend himself.

Aron-Jones then allegedly continued swinging the object at the counselor, hitting him eight more times. He also kicked him and stomped on his head.

After retreating to his room he continued yelling through the door. He allegedly said he wanted to kill the security counselor.

Court documents said his injuries included a laceration to the right eye area and a traumatic subarachnoid hematoma.

Aron-Jones was committed to MSOP as a sexually dangerous person in 2015, according to court documents.

He also has four previous convictions related to assaults on MSOP staff or threatening to kill staff while he’s been committed at the Moose Lake facility.

According to the plea agreement, Aron-Jones is expected to serve over 18 years in prison for the attack.

He will be sentenced on July 17, 2023.

