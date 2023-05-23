City by City: Hibbing, Hayward, Cohasset

Hibbing, MN- Bridge construction begins on Wednesday, May 23, resulting in a detour for local drivers. Located on Highway 73, the highway will be fully closed at the West Swan River Bridge north of County Road 16. The bridge will be replaced and the turn lane will be extended. Later this summer a second closure will occur north of County Road 18 to replace a deteriorating culvert. The detour for the first closure takes Highway 169 to Highway 65 and then over to County Road 18.

Hayward, WI- A new children’s Little Free Library has opened! Located outside Northwest Connection Family Resources, the library is stocked with books for children in preschool and younger. There are a few books for older children, and parent resource books are available for checkout upon request. A Little Free Library allows families to walk by, see a book their child wants, and take it. Then when able, people can either return the book or donate a new one. People can also contribute books without taking any.

Cohasset, MN- Registration for the 6th Annual Running the Rapids Half Marathon and 5K is open. Each year a portion of proceeds goes to different local non-profits. Last year, they donated to the Itasca Family YMCA to help support fitness programs for cancer survivors. This year’s race will be held the last weekend in August at Portage Park.

