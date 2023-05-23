5 rescued in Superior apartment fire Tuesday morning

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Four adults and one child were rescued on the third floor of an apartment building that caught fire early Tuesday morning in Superior.

According to authorities, the fire was reported around 1:00 a.m. at 1719 N 19th Ave.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw a “large body of fire” coming from the third floor of a 35-unit mixed-use building.

Firefighters assisted in rescuing five people from a third-floor window who had their egress blocked by fire and smoke conditions.

Authorities also rescued several pets that were inside the building.

Two people were transported to the hospital, others on scene were evaluated and refused transport.

According to the news release, those who escaped the apartment are not able to return to their units because of heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross is helping those that have been displaced by the fire.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

The fire is currently under investigation, a cause is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Sievert's parents are speaking out
Parents of Highway 61 pursuit suspect speak out, call for better mental health services
FILE - Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler III, son of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler,...
Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media activity revealed
A brand new restaurant held its grand opening in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Sunday...
New Lincoln Park restaurant Burger Paradox offers late-night bites
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Local bands made quite a scene in the 60's
Holding On To History: Northland rockers of the 60′s call themselves the “original home-grown”
Holding On To History: the original "home-grown" started rocking in the 60's
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia