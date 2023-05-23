5 rescued in Superior apartment fire Tuesday morning

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Four adults and one child were rescued on the third floor of an apartment building that caught fire early Tuesday morning in Superior.

According to authorities, the fire was reported around 1:00 a.m. at 1719 N 19th Ave.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw a “large body of fire” coming from the third floor of a 35-unit mixed-use building.

Firefighters assisted in rescuing five people from a third-floor window who had their egress blocked by fire and smoke conditions.

Authorities also rescued several pets that were inside the building.

Two people were transported to the hospital, others on scene were evaluated and refused transport.

According to the news release, those who escaped the apartment are not able to return to their units because of heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross is helping those that have been displaced by the fire.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

The fire is currently under investigation, a cause is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.