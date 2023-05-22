Warm Tuesday, but storm chance returns later in day

THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: The rest of the afternoon and overnight hours will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with hazy skies due to wildfire smoke from Canada. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. A few sprinkles will be possible in central MN.

TUESDAY: The first half of the day will be partly cloudy with highs reaching the 70s and 80s. A couple light rain showers will be possible in central MN. A cold front will move through the region Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the entire region. At this time, no severe weather is expected. Air quality is expected to be moderate as well with Canadian wildfire smoke still in the area.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure returns bringing mostly clear skies by the late morning. An east breeze combined with a colder air mass keeps our temperatures in the low 50s to mid 60s. Lows will be on the cool side, with patchy frost possible Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Skies will continue to be mostly clear with highs in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will be cooler near Lake Superior along the North Shore. Atmospheric haze continues due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

