Tiger cub finds new home at sanctuary in Sandstone

Indy the tiger
Indy the tiger(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDSTONE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Indy, the 85-pound cub, arrived to her permanent home at The Wildcat Sanctuary (TWS) in Sandstone, Minnesota this weekend.

In January an Arizona man was arrested after illegally listing a tiger cub for sale on social media. Two undercover officers posed as buyers of the cub for the price of $20,000.

The officers apprehended the man after finding the tiger cub in a dog kennel in the man’s closet.

Indy was temporarily cared for at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale while the case was being resolved. “We’re so grateful for the care Southwest Wildlife gave Indy during the court case. She’s a healthy, happy tiger because of them,” says Tammy Thies, Founder of The Wildcat Sanctuary.

TWS drove a total of 3,400 miles round-trip to pick up Indy and bring her to the sanctuary where she will join the other 130 rescued big cats in the sanctuary. The sanctuary will provide Indy with a large, free-roaming habitat with a heated indoor bathroom, pools, and caves.

The sanctuary invites the public to support Indy’s transport and care by clicking here.

