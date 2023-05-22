Scattered Showers and thunder today, drop Wednesday temperatures

MAY 23 AM FORECAST
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Today: The first half of our Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the 70s and 80s even for those close to Lake Superior thanks to a westerly wind. A couple light rain showers will be possible in central MN. A cold front will move through the region Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday bringing with it chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the entire region. At this time, no severe weather is expected. Air quality is expected to be moderate as well with Canadian wildfire smoke still in the area and you will notice that haze filtering the sun once again.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: High pressure will begin to settle in once again as we head towards Wednesday morning bringing mostly clear skies by the late morning. An east breeze combined with a colder air mass keeps our temperatures in the low 50s to mid 60s. Some close to Lake Superior may not make it out of the 40s. Lows will be on the cooer side, with patchy frost possible Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Thursday: Skies will continue to be mostly clear with highs in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will be cooler near Lake Superior along the North Shore. Atmospheric haze continues due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Winds are out of the southeast between 10-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

